 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18311206 Edited 1 May 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Glad people are enjoying the game so far, but with a release often comes a day one patch. here are some of the fixes we have made.

  • Fixed the mouse cursor sometimes getting hidden and locked when interacting with in-game menus (shop and nav terminal)

  • Fixed a bug with loading the shop shelves incorrectly - if you've bought a locked shelf item that got locked again that should now be fixed.

  • Fixed a bug with not being able to return to orbit once the timer has run out.

  • balanced scrap quota for lvl 2 to incentivize exploring the whole map

happy scrapwalking!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3358681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link