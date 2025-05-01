Glad people are enjoying the game so far, but with a release often comes a day one patch. here are some of the fixes we have made.
-
Fixed the mouse cursor sometimes getting hidden and locked when interacting with in-game menus (shop and nav terminal)
-
Fixed a bug with loading the shop shelves incorrectly - if you've bought a locked shelf item that got locked again that should now be fixed.
-
Fixed a bug with not being able to return to orbit once the timer has run out.
-
balanced scrap quota for lvl 2 to incentivize exploring the whole map
happy scrapwalking!
Changed files in this update