Glad people are enjoying the game so far, but with a release often comes a day one patch. here are some of the fixes we have made.

Fixed the mouse cursor sometimes getting hidden and locked when interacting with in-game menus (shop and nav terminal)

Fixed a bug with loading the shop shelves incorrectly - if you've bought a locked shelf item that got locked again that should now be fixed.

Fixed a bug with not being able to return to orbit once the timer has run out.

balanced scrap quota for lvl 2 to incentivize exploring the whole map

happy scrapwalking!