V1.08 2025/5/2 0点左右
重要！！！尝试修复爆音，刚刚改了配置，音质整体提升
好想找到了爆音问题 是因为优化内存压缩了，可惜之前我们开发组耳机太辣鸡了，换了个耳机才听出来
修复了一些免费幻灵泳装BUG
修复了魔域海拉传送问题【加强修复】
帅气的叛逆者们，感谢您体验《叛逆神魂》 再次感谢您！！
谢谢你看到这个公告，喜欢的话求把游戏安利给朋友
小作坊尽全力爆肝中~
跪求了，好想活下来为你做更多美少女~
【关于BUG】游戏程序复杂难免BUG，如果遇到了BUG请加群736701831，我们会努力为您解答、补偿！！！【如坏掉补存档、壁纸】
首日第8个补丁V1.08【修复爆音BUG】
