New Features:
-
Added two new types of "Charmed Ones". Their behavior is similar to regular civilian zombies but significantly slower. Despite their sluggishness, they can stealthily approach the player. Don't let their slow movement lull you into a false sense of security—they deal heavy damage and can kill with just two or three hits, especially if the character isn't equipped with health-enhancing artifacts. They appear both in the Zone and during Raids, possess high durability, and, like other monsters, are often vulnerable to headshots.
-
Added a new side quest available from Klyk at the Dawn base after obtaining the main quest from Iskra.
-
Added another side quest available from Sukhov at the Dawn base after completing the quest from Klyk.
-
Added new loot—the Prima cigarette pack. It can be found throughout the Zone, in Raids, and in backpacks of fallen soldiers from various factions.
-
Added new loot—three types of gramophone records. These can also be found in the Zone, in Raids, and in backpacks of defeated enemies.
Changes and Improvements:
-
Improved tactical laser pointers: the beam now dynamically shortens upon collision with objects and no longer passes through walls.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed detectors, grenades, or flashlights placed in the quick wrist slots to be accidentally sold on the Black Market if they fell into the sale area.
-
Desert Eagle pistol durability increased by three times—it now requires repairs far less frequently.
-
Night Hawk pistol durability doubled.
-
PL-14 pistol durability increased by three times.
-
Makarov pistol durability doubled.
-
Glock 19zo pistol durability increased by three times.
-
Partially reworked lighting and shadows at the Free Stalkers base.
-
Fixed textures of sniper rifles used by the Doomsday faction.
-
Fixed errors in artifact descriptions.
-
Updated and improved descriptions for several items.
-
Clarified descriptions for several locations.
