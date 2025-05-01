Added two new types of "Charmed Ones". Their behavior is similar to regular civilian zombies but significantly slower. Despite their sluggishness, they can stealthily approach the player. Don't let their slow movement lull you into a false sense of security—they deal heavy damage and can kill with just two or three hits, especially if the character isn't equipped with health-enhancing artifacts. They appear both in the Zone and during Raids, possess high durability, and, like other monsters, are often vulnerable to headshots.