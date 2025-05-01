Ten thousand years later, I decided it was time to release an update with new characters, series 4 has been with us for too long. So the characters of series 5 have been added to the game:
- Snaker (high crafting chances);
- Lexa (high crafting chances);
- Alice;
- Ulrecht;
- Bane (very low crafting chances);
- Void (very low crafting chances).
Also, in honor of the beautiful spring time, when everything is blooming (in fact, right now it is raining outside my window) for several (3-5?) days from now, you can get a small gift in the game. All the best!
Changed files in this update