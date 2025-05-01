 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 1 May 2025 Build 18311086 Edited 1 May 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ten thousand years later, I decided it was time to release an update with new characters, series 4 has been with us for too long. So the characters of series 5 have been added to the game:

  • Snaker (high crafting chances);
  • Lexa (high crafting chances);
  • Alice;
  • Ulrecht;
  • Bane (very low crafting chances);
  • Void (very low crafting chances).
    Also, in honor of the beautiful spring time, when everything is blooming (in fact, right now it is raining outside my window) for several (3-5?) days from now, you can get a small gift in the game. All the best!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3070831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link