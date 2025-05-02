 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18311076 Edited 2 May 2025 – 16:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Make Pirate Destroyers stop chasing player and go back if player goes far enough from their original position

  • Fixed issue with tilt values being wrong when placing buildings

  • Fixed health number showing too many decimals in damaged/burning buildings bullets in Structures UI in the top bar

Changed files in this update

Depot 2438681
