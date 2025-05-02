-
Make Pirate Destroyers stop chasing player and go back if player goes far enough from their original position
Fixed issue with tilt values being wrong when placing buildings
Fixed health number showing too many decimals in damaged/burning buildings bullets in Structures UI in the top bar
Patch notes v0.2.21
