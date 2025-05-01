 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18311056 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • A small update addressing an issue with global illumination and extreme dark shadows. This fix improves lighting consistency and visual quality in some scenes.

Thank you for your feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2789891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link