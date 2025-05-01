Patch notes:
- A small update addressing an issue with global illumination and extreme dark shadows. This fix improves lighting consistency and visual quality in some scenes.
Thank you for your feedback and support!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch notes:
Thank you for your feedback and support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update