2 August 2025 Build 18311053 Edited 2 August 2025 – 11:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some optimisations and workshop fixes:

Optimised workshop query search

Ability to update workshop levels

Improved editor levels logging

Fix popular levels tab

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 1999721
