Some optimisations and workshop fixes:
Optimised workshop query search
Ability to update workshop levels
Improved editor levels logging
Fix popular levels tab
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some optimisations and workshop fixes:
Optimised workshop query search
Ability to update workshop levels
Improved editor levels logging
Fix popular levels tab
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update