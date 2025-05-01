Greetings, Grims!

Oak here with some fine news. I'm quite chuffed to announce that THINGS HAVE BEEN GOING SWIMMINGLY. We're now finally on track to release the first major update for Broken Alliance, and also getting on the final release track for CraftCraft (announcement for that soon, hopefully!)

This also brings me to our beloved Death and Taxes. Meanwhile, we've been working on a lil' update, not as serious as the other ones, but important nonetheless. Death and Taxes is now available in Japanese! It might not be the update you've been hoping for (coughendlessmodecough), but it's something we have been cooking for the last 6 months or so, and are happy to share with you now ^_^

That being said, please enjoy Death and Taxes at a cool -85% off until May 5th :3

Once CraftCraft gets done though, I want to come back to Death and Taxes for a little bit and give it of extra love. Since it's been taking longer though, it must wait a bit more - I hope you understand.

Meanwhile, we're also very happy to be part of LudoNarraCon! Check out the entire event right here: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/ludonarracon

And a big-big thank you to Fellow Traveller for organizing the entire thing! If you like narrative games (like Death and Taxes >_>), this event should be totally up your alley. So give it a look-see and maybe you'll find something you'll enjoy!

That's it for now.

Wish us luck - CraftCraft is right around the corner. We're gonna need it ^^'

Much love,

-Death and Taxes