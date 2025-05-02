IMPROVEMENTS
- Tapa's starting deck has been updated with Tapa specific cards / mods
BUGS
- Fixed a bug where Big Bang Theory wasn't properly counting upgrades as part of the achievement conditions
- Peaceful should properly trigger if no cards are played, even while using perks like Guerilla which add a 'default attack'
- Fixed a bug where achievements like Super Strength were not achieved. If you previously tried to achieve this, you will need to meet the conditions again.
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to get achievements for unlocking certain heroes. Visit the 'Unlocks' page on main menu to sync your state and get credit for those achievements
BALANCE
- Goobernaut's perk will no longer target heroes that use curses
