2 May 2025 Build 18311006 Edited 2 May 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Tapa's starting deck has been updated with Tapa specific cards / mods

BUGS

  • Fixed a bug where Big Bang Theory wasn't properly counting upgrades as part of the achievement conditions
  • Peaceful should properly trigger if no cards are played, even while using perks like Guerilla which add a 'default attack'
  • Fixed a bug where achievements like Super Strength were not achieved. If you previously tried to achieve this, you will need to meet the conditions again.
  • Fixed an issue where some players were unable to get achievements for unlocking certain heroes. Visit the 'Unlocks' page on main menu to sync your state and get credit for those achievements

BALANCE

  • Goobernaut's perk will no longer target heroes that use curses

