Hey everyone!
We're thrilled to announce that our first game update is now live!
This update addresses several minor bugs that you, our fantastic community, reported. Thanks so much for your feedback – it's a huge help!
NEW LANGUAGE!
And that's not all! We're excited to share that we've added a brand new language to the game: Hungarian! Welcome to all our new Hungarian-speaking players!
Special thanks to Attila "Ateszkoma" Kurucz, who prepared the entire Hungarian localization for free.
Full List of Changes:
New Features:
-Hungarian Language Version of the game!
FIxes:
-Small fixes in places where the player could get stuck.
-Fixes of graphical glitches where plants or bushes were floating.
-Fixes of some texts in Dalim's workshop.
-A few other minor fixes.
To celebrate this update, we're offering a fantastic 25% discount on the game for a limited time. Now's a great chance to jump in or tell your friends!
Finally, if you're enjoying the game, we'd be incredibly grateful if you could leave a review. Even a short sentence helps us out a lot and means the world to us.
Thanks for your continued support! We're excited for what's next!
Thanks!
