Hey everyone!

This update addresses several minor bugs that you, our fantastic community, reported. Thanks so much for your feedback – it's a huge help!

NEW LANGUAGE!

And that's not all! We're excited to share that we've added a brand new language to the game: Hungarian! Welcome to all our new Hungarian-speaking players!

Special thanks to Attila "Ateszkoma" Kurucz, who prepared the entire Hungarian localization for free.

Full List of Changes:

New Features:

-Hungarian Language Version of the game!

FIxes:

-Small fixes in places where the player could get stuck.

-Fixes of graphical glitches where plants or bushes were floating.

-Fixes of some texts in Dalim's workshop.

-A few other minor fixes.

To celebrate this update, we're offering a fantastic 25% discount on the game for a limited time. Now's a great chance to jump in or tell your friends!

Finally, if you're enjoying the game, we'd be incredibly grateful if you could leave a review. Even a short sentence helps us out a lot and means the world to us.

Thanks for your continued support! We're excited for what's next!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/912840/The_End_of_the_Sun/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3225340/The_End_of_the_Sun_Soundtrack/

Thanks!