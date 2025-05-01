 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18310946
Patch Notes: Version 0.1.0.7

Balance Improvements

Progression

  • Doubled Tech rewards from Missions
  • Improved Component drop quantities

Bots

  • Reduced Zone 2 Story mission bot damage slightly
  • Reduced damage by about 30% for radiation Flying Exploders
  • Removed Constructor Bots that created Flying Explosive Bots from the early parts of the Zone 2 Story mission and removed them from the Glass Cannon mission
  • Constructor Bots that created Flying Explosive Bots now only create the standard version of them (from Zone 1), not the Radiation enhanced Zone 2 versions
  • Removed the extra laser crawler spawn from the Zone 2 flooded area

Items

  • The Monocle Item now grants +20% damage while aiming in addition to its movement speed boost
  • Liquid Oxidizer Super Item now reloads 1 bullet at minimum
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where a crate would spawn in front of the door in the Brig area of Zone 1, blocking access to the orb.
  • Fixed an issue where a rare feature would cause a hole to form in the floor in Zone 2.
  • Fixed an issue where the Zone 2 Boss would be stuck in its shielded state
  • Fixed an issue where refunding tech upgrades would not give the full amount of tech back
  • Fixed an issue where the Headhunter mission had an empty augment slot
  • Fixed an issue where Prepared Bot would not apply the correct pet bot respawn time bonus
  • Fixed an issue where the Short Range augments would not apply their affects correctly when equipped by the joining client in coop
  • Fixed an issue where bonuses from Probability Cube and Hammer of the Artisan's Forge would not stack if you had multiple versions of the same item

Thanks all! More fixes and patches will be coming up, good luck and have fun :)

  • Prophecy Team

