What’s New
-
Prepare the Defense – Turrets no longer auto-reload between waves! Keep your storage stocked and ready, defense now takes real preparation
-
Single-use Items in Data Core Shops – No need to learn and craft every tool. Dynamite and other items are now available as single-use purchases directly from the Data Core!
-
Turret Evolution – Basic ballistic and energy turrets can now evolve into specialized versions! Just make sure to provide them with an Expansion Kit
-
More Energy Turrets – We've expanded your arsenal with more energy turret options. They're now a truly viable part of your defense strategy!
-
Automation Begins – Introducing machines that handle auto-crafting and drones that automatically reload your turrets
-
Achievements Added – A new set of achievements has arrived. Can you collect them all?
Known Issues
If you're using Steam Remote Play, make sure to disable Steam Input in the controller settings. Steam Input can cause crashes with controller use and Remote Play at the moment—we're on it, but this should help for now.
