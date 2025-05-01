Prepare the Defense – Turrets no longer auto-reload between waves! Keep your storage stocked and ready, defense now takes real preparation

Single-use Items in Data Core Shops – No need to learn and craft every tool. Dynamite and other items are now available as single-use purchases directly from the Data Core!

Turret Evolution – Basic ballistic and energy turrets can now evolve into specialized versions! Just make sure to provide them with an Expansion Kit

More Energy Turrets – We've expanded your arsenal with more energy turret options. They're now a truly viable part of your defense strategy!

Automation Begins – Introducing machines that handle auto-crafting and drones that automatically reload your turrets