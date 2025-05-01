Greetings dear friends, the event has started, arm yourself and go into battle. New robotic enemies, monsters and items have been added to the game. If you have completed an event quest and want to perpetuate your nickname inside the game in the list of winners, write to me in private messages in diskord, Vk, Vk group, Telegram or in any social networks of the project, you need to provide a screenshot of the completion of the quest and specify your nickname for publication. All those who will be added to the list of winners will be included in the raffle of many prizes from the bootleg store. Don't miss your chance to get unique rewards.

important:

✅Now monster pets will gain experience and knock out loot items by killing the enemy with their abilities (acid, fire and plasma).

✅Now you will gain experience for hacking.

✅Fixed a bug with incorrect calculation of ammunition for mercenaries.

✅Fixed errors in damage values for new guns that were added in the last update.

I've written about important fixes, and there have been many other fixes, improvements, and tweaks requested by players. Let me remind you that with each update, optimization work is added. The forest continues to be populated, enemy bases are filled with new weapons and equipment, and the forest with new monsters. Work is underway to create new NPCs and quests. There is a lot of work, I develop the game every day, but now, dear players, I wish you success in completing the event.