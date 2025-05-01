Hey everyone!

Just in case you hadn’t noticed…

Freeride is OUT NOW!!!

This game has been a dream of mine for over 10 years, so to see it finished and ready to play is actually surreal. 🚂✨✨✨

You can expect:

An adventure you just can’t say ‘No’ to!

Highly branching storyline where your subconscious personality determines the ending.

Strange cast of characters with serious baggage (not just the kind aboard the train).

Love, loss, betrayal, and friendship.

A PERSONALITY TEST to find out who YOU really are

I’ll leave you to experience this world for yourselves now, I really hope you enjoy it!

We promise not to judge you, and the Seer will try her best ⭐