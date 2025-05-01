Hey everyone!
Just in case you hadn’t noticed…
Freeride is OUT NOW!!!
[previewyoutube=3pLQwmrcE68;full]INSERT YT LINK[/previewyoutube]
This game has been a dream of mine for over 10 years, so to see it finished and ready to play is actually surreal. 🚂✨✨✨
You can expect:
-
An adventure you just can’t say ‘No’ to!
-
Highly branching storyline where your subconscious personality determines the ending.
-
Strange cast of characters with serious baggage (not just the kind aboard the train).
-
Love, loss, betrayal, and friendship.
-
A PERSONALITY TEST to find out who YOU really are
I’ll leave you to experience this world for yourselves now, I really hope you enjoy it!
We promise not to judge you, and the Seer will try her best ⭐
- Rebecca & The Flightyfelon Team