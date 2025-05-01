 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18310913 Edited 1 May 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone!

Just in case you hadn’t noticed…

Freeride is OUT NOW!!!

This game has been a dream of mine for over 10 years, so to see it finished and ready to play is actually surreal. 🚂✨✨✨

You can expect:

  • An adventure you just can’t say ‘No’ to!

  • Highly branching storyline where your subconscious personality determines the ending.

  • Strange cast of characters with serious baggage (not just the kind aboard the train).

  • Love, loss, betrayal, and friendship.

  • A PERSONALITY TEST to find out who YOU really are

I’ll leave you to experience this world for yourselves now, I really hope you enjoy it!

We promise not to judge you, and the Seer will try her best ⭐

  • Rebecca & The Flightyfelon Team
