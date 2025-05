Apparently I have night vision, as expected of a solo racoon developer. Many players reached out to say the game was too dark, so I added a gamma slider to the in game pause settings! I hope this improves your experience!

I've also fixed some items that were difficult to interact with!

I will patiently wait a bit longer today for more feedback unless it's a huge problem that needs to be fixed! Sorry for pushing 2 quick patches in 4 hours!