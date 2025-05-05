-
The special Jackal profile is not created to be a fresh alternative to the original, it's created to be the real competitor. It brings together all the best of previous profiles. Hope you guys enjoy it.
Important info: after 5 years of early access with 100 built-in profiles, the price of 3dSen will be increased in the coming week and the V1.0 release will hopefully come in the early summer.
V0.9.14 - Jackal - The 100th supported game
Update notes via Steam Community
