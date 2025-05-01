 Skip to content

Major 1 May 2025 Build 18310838
Update notes

After a long time, I decided to completely redesign the bunker map to make the gameplay more comfortable!

What's changed:

  • The map “Bunker” is completely redesigned!

  • Added FOV adjustment in settings!

  • Made a new display of the current task on the map Bunker!

  • Made a shop indicator that appears when the shop is open!

  • Changed the color of some panels!

  • Added display of available points for player improvements to the upper right corner!

  • Added a boss at the Bunker location!

  • Now you only need to activate 3 terminals and defeat the boss for evacuation to become available!

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from evacuating!

  • Fixed a bug that made player speed and AI speed dependent on FPS!

  • Improved player and AI movement, now they move, turn, and replicate much better!

  • Location “Trenches” is temporarily inaccessible now, it is also being reworked!

  • Improved AI behavior!

  • Added “Quick Play” button in the menu, for quick match search!

  • Added new achievements for killing the boss at the “Bunker” location!

  • Optimized many textures and materials on the location “Bunker”!

  • Balanced AI spawn on the location “Bunker”!

  • Terminals on the location “Bunker” now correctly display the load percentage!

Now I am actively engaged in game development, creating new AI, weapons and much more! Thank you for taking part in the game development!



