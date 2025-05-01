After a long time, I decided to completely redesign the bunker map to make the gameplay more comfortable!

What's changed:

The map “Bunker” is completely redesigned!

Added FOV adjustment in settings!

Made a new display of the current task on the map Bunker!

Made a shop indicator that appears when the shop is open!

Changed the color of some panels!

Added display of available points for player improvements to the upper right corner!

Added a boss at the Bunker location!

Now you only need to activate 3 terminals and defeat the boss for evacuation to become available!

Fixed a bug that prevented players from evacuating!

Fixed a bug that made player speed and AI speed dependent on FPS!

Improved player and AI movement, now they move, turn, and replicate much better!

Location “Trenches” is temporarily inaccessible now, it is also being reworked!

Improved AI behavior!

Added “Quick Play” button in the menu, for quick match search!

Added new achievements for killing the boss at the “Bunker” location!

Optimized many textures and materials on the location “Bunker”!

Balanced AI spawn on the location “Bunker”!