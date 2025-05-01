After a long time, I decided to completely redesign the bunker map to make the gameplay more comfortable!
What's changed:
-
The map “Bunker” is completely redesigned!
-
Added FOV adjustment in settings!
-
Made a new display of the current task on the map Bunker!
-
Made a shop indicator that appears when the shop is open!
-
Changed the color of some panels!
-
Added display of available points for player improvements to the upper right corner!
-
Added a boss at the Bunker location!
-
Now you only need to activate 3 terminals and defeat the boss for evacuation to become available!
-
Fixed a bug that prevented players from evacuating!
-
Fixed a bug that made player speed and AI speed dependent on FPS!
-
Improved player and AI movement, now they move, turn, and replicate much better!
-
Location “Trenches” is temporarily inaccessible now, it is also being reworked!
-
Improved AI behavior!
-
Added “Quick Play” button in the menu, for quick match search!
-
Added new achievements for killing the boss at the “Bunker” location!
-
Optimized many textures and materials on the location “Bunker”!
-
Balanced AI spawn on the location “Bunker”!
-
Terminals on the location “Bunker” now correctly display the load percentage!
Now I am actively engaged in game development, creating new AI, weapons and much more! Thank you for taking part in the game development!
Changed files in this update