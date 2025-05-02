News:

1. Partial area of "Everwinter Steps" unlocked

2. New abnormal status added: "Rend"

Description: Attacking enemies affected by "Rend" increases critical rate (up to 50%) and boosts critical damage.

4. Certain NPC dialogues in the West Port have been revised

5. New affix added – Echo of Sin

Description: When the character is afflicted with [Stun], gain +20% Original Sin Resistance. The effect duration extends with the stun duration.

6. New Arcana added: The Tower

Description: When taking fatal damage (HP reaches 0), automatically consumes 200 Red Magic Elements if available to restore a small amount of HP. Higher levels restore more HP. (Triggers only once)

Balance:

1. Adjustment to Otherworldly Skill: Hell Paradise

Description: During Hell Paradise’s buff duration, the second hit of all Original Sin skills now inflicts the abnormal status "Rend" on enemies.

PS.

Recently, Steam mistakenly flagged us as a new game and removed us from the Next Fest lineup (even though… we never signed up).

But it got us thinking—

We might not be a “new” game anymore, but we’re still incredibly thankful to those of you who continue to support us, drop a like, or quietly check in now and then.

Seriously, thank you. We’re starting to think of you as our secret supervisors.

You know who you are.

And we see you too.