News:
1. Partial area of "Everwinter Steps" unlocked
2. New abnormal status added: "Rend"
Description: Attacking enemies affected by "Rend" increases critical rate (up to 50%) and boosts critical damage.
3. Text, names, and icons of Original Sin weapons have been updated
4. Certain NPC dialogues in the West Port have been revised
5. New affix added – Echo of Sin
Description: When the character is afflicted with [Stun], gain +20% Original Sin Resistance. The effect duration extends with the stun duration.
6. New Arcana added: The Tower
Description: When taking fatal damage (HP reaches 0), automatically consumes 200 Red Magic Elements if available to restore a small amount of HP. Higher levels restore more HP. (Triggers only once)
Balance:
1. Adjustment to Otherworldly Skill: Hell Paradise
Description: During Hell Paradise’s buff duration, the second hit of all Original Sin skills now inflicts the abnormal status "Rend" on enemies.
PS.
Recently, Steam mistakenly flagged us as a new game and removed us from the Next Fest lineup (even though… we never signed up).
But it got us thinking—
We might not be a “new” game anymore, but we’re still incredibly thankful to those of you who continue to support us, drop a like, or quietly check in now and then.
Seriously, thank you. We’re starting to think of you as our secret supervisors.
You know who you are.
And we see you too.
Changed files in this update