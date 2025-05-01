 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18310780 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the game would freeze after defeating the boss.
Adjusted the price of the upgrade module? from 30 to 20.
Adjusted the position of the Windows icon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2683361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link