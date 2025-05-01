 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18310710 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello controllers! A new small update has landed, this one is a step forward into implementing departures.

We have added the following features:
  • Add QNH and TL (voice still rough), configurable via INFO file
  • Three state FIX and VOR visibility via the buttons with saving loading. Configurable via the .FIX and .VOR files.
We have fixed the following bugs:
  • Fallback for after command voice
  • Coordinate controller misalignment
  • Timeline spawn hide
  • New zoom levels

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)

