Hello controllers! A new small update has landed, this one is a step forward into implementing departures.

We have added the following features:

Add QNH and TL (voice still rough), configurable via INFO file

Three state FIX and VOR visibility via the buttons with saving loading. Configurable via the .FIX and .VOR files.

We have fixed the following bugs:

Fallback for after command voice

Coordinate controller misalignment

Timeline spawn hide

New zoom levels

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)