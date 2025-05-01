Hello controllers! A new small update has landed, this one is a step forward into implementing departures.
We have added the following features:
- Add QNH and TL (voice still rough), configurable via INFO file
- Three state FIX and VOR visibility via the buttons with saving loading. Configurable via the .FIX and .VOR files.
We have fixed the following bugs:
- Fallback for after command voice
- Coordinate controller misalignment
- Timeline spawn hide
- New zoom levels
We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.
Remain on frequency :)
