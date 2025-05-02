 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18310612
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Crewmates!

Dropping by with another Hotfix to address a few more issues players have reported to us. Your feedback and reports are really invaluable to us, so please keep them coming!

HOTFIX NOTES

  • Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck in a slightly submerged road, east of the Vultures Rise.

  • Fixed an issue where the "Instant repair chance" perk would only proc once per mission.

  • Fixed an issue where switching LMB/RMB would result in the incorrect input for attacking boarders, attacking boarders used RMB, not LMB as players would expect.

  • Fixed bridge placement in The Garage when trying to place bridges on vehicle near the cab.

  • Fixed The Garage camera's drag and placement hover behaviour when RMB/RMB are flipped.

  • Allowed for servers to draw new player vehicles into games more frequently.

  • Fixed the highway hint when travelling East on the highway located North East of The Citadel.

  • Added keyboard binding options for Z/X/C driving key shortcuts, as these weren't bindable by the player before.

Thank you again for all of the feedback and comments!

Curve Games & Runner Duck.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2078232
  • Loading history…
