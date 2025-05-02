Hey, Crewmates!

Dropping by with another Hotfix to address a few more issues players have reported to us. Your feedback and reports are really invaluable to us, so please keep them coming!

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck in a slightly submerged road, east of the Vultures Rise.

Fixed an issue where the "Instant repair chance" perk would only proc once per mission.

Fixed an issue where switching LMB/RMB would result in the incorrect input for attacking boarders, attacking boarders used RMB, not LMB as players would expect.

Fixed bridge placement in The Garage when trying to place bridges on vehicle near the cab.

Fixed The Garage camera's drag and placement hover behaviour when RMB/RMB are flipped.

Allowed for servers to draw new player vehicles into games more frequently.

Fixed the highway hint when travelling East on the highway located North East of The Citadel.