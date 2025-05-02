Hey, Crewmates!
Dropping by with another Hotfix to address a few more issues players have reported to us. Your feedback and reports are really invaluable to us, so please keep them coming!
HOTFIX NOTES
-
Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck in a slightly submerged road, east of the Vultures Rise.
-
Fixed an issue where the "Instant repair chance" perk would only proc once per mission.
-
Fixed an issue where switching LMB/RMB would result in the incorrect input for attacking boarders, attacking boarders used RMB, not LMB as players would expect.
-
Fixed bridge placement in The Garage when trying to place bridges on vehicle near the cab.
-
Fixed The Garage camera's drag and placement hover behaviour when RMB/RMB are flipped.
-
Allowed for servers to draw new player vehicles into games more frequently.
-
Fixed the highway hint when travelling East on the highway located North East of The Citadel.
-
Added keyboard binding options for Z/X/C driving key shortcuts, as these weren't bindable by the player before.
Thank you again for all of the feedback and comments!
Curve Games & Runner Duck.
