6 May 2025 Build 18310607 Edited 6 May 2025 – 10:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.19.1 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This release contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Pinata Blueprints

  • Fiesta Piñata 03

  • Fiesta Piñata 04

  • Fiesta Piñata 05

  • Fiesta Piñata 06

  • Fiesta Piñata 07

  • Fiesta Piñata 08

  • Fiesta Piñata 09

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals

  • Resolved Ocelot twitching movement occasionally occurring.

  • Resolved Greater Rhea T-Pose animation occasionally occurring.

  • Resolved a bug where Przewalski's Horse's temperature welfare did not scale correctly at the lower end of its temperature range.

  • Added an Arctic Fox tag to the tunnel enrichment item.

  • Removed a duplicated Forage Box entry from the anteater's toy enrichment list.

  • Removed a Forage Box tag from the Proboscis monkey.

  • Added a Sprinkler enrichment tag to the North American Beaver.

Localisation

  • Resolved inconsistencies in scientific names translations of Americas Pack animals.

  • Credits updated in all supported languages.

Scenery

  • Resolved incorrect East Asia bucket textures.

  • Removed the flexicolour tag from Fiesta Paper Flag String.

  • Updated biome icons in education boards to match Zoopedia.

Stability
  • Resolved various crashes, improving game stability

