Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.19.1 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This release contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.
New Pinata Blueprints
-
Fiesta Piñata 03
-
Fiesta Piñata 04
-
Fiesta Piñata 05
-
Fiesta Piñata 06
-
Fiesta Piñata 07
-
Fiesta Piñata 08
-
Fiesta Piñata 09
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
-
Resolved Ocelot twitching movement occasionally occurring.
-
Resolved Greater Rhea T-Pose animation occasionally occurring.
-
Resolved a bug where Przewalski's Horse's temperature welfare did not scale correctly at the lower end of its temperature range.
-
Added an Arctic Fox tag to the tunnel enrichment item.
-
Removed a duplicated Forage Box entry from the anteater's toy enrichment list.
-
Removed a Forage Box tag from the Proboscis monkey.
-
Added a Sprinkler enrichment tag to the North American Beaver.
Localisation
-
Resolved inconsistencies in scientific names translations of Americas Pack animals.
-
Credits updated in all supported languages.
Scenery
-
Resolved incorrect East Asia bucket textures.
-
Removed the flexicolour tag from Fiesta Paper Flag String.
-
Updated biome icons in education boards to match Zoopedia.
Stability
- Resolved various crashes, improving game stability
Changed files in this update