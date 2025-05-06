Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.19.1 is now available for download. Simply update your game before you play! This release contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Pinata Blueprints

Fiesta Piñata 03

Fiesta Piñata 04

Fiesta Piñata 05

Fiesta Piñata 06

Fiesta Piñata 07

Fiesta Piñata 08

Fiesta Piñata 09

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals

Resolved Ocelot twitching movement occasionally occurring.

Resolved Greater Rhea T-Pose animation occasionally occurring.

Resolved a bug where Przewalski's Horse's temperature welfare did not scale correctly at the lower end of its temperature range.

Added an Arctic Fox tag to the tunnel enrichment item.

Removed a duplicated Forage Box entry from the anteater's toy enrichment list.

Removed a Forage Box tag from the Proboscis monkey.

Added a Sprinkler enrichment tag to the North American Beaver.

Localisation

Resolved inconsistencies in scientific names translations of Americas Pack animals.

Credits updated in all supported languages.

Scenery

Resolved incorrect East Asia bucket textures.

Removed the flexicolour tag from Fiesta Paper Flag String.

Updated biome icons in education boards to match Zoopedia.

Stability