🚀 Update Content 0.92.9
✨ New Features and Improvements
Added tooltips to statues when selecting a new game
Added UI toggle feature with ESC key in the guild (hides UI instead of opening settings menu)
Added an NPC to the guild who provides information about random events (available from 2nd playthrough, when visiting the guild)
🎲 Random Event Balance Adjustments
Unit incapacitation event: Changed from 3/6/9/all units → 2/4/6/8 units
Herb/mineral destruction event: Changed from complete destruction → reduced to 1 use
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where units weren't being registered in the codex when evolving
📜 Previous Update Contents
0.92.7 - Fixed translation issues for some items
0.92.8 - Fixed a bug where the game wasn't properly clearing
Changed files in this update