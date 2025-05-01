 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18310553 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Update Content 0.92.9

✨ New Features and Improvements

Added tooltips to statues when selecting a new game
Added UI toggle feature with ESC key in the guild (hides UI instead of opening settings menu)
Added an NPC to the guild who provides information about random events (available from 2nd playthrough, when visiting the guild)

🎲 Random Event Balance Adjustments

Unit incapacitation event: Changed from 3/6/9/all units → 2/4/6/8 units
Herb/mineral destruction event: Changed from complete destruction → reduced to 1 use

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where units weren't being registered in the codex when evolving

📜 Previous Update Contents

0.92.7 - Fixed translation issues for some items
0.92.8 - Fixed a bug where the game wasn't properly clearing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2886091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link