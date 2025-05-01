✨ New Features and Improvements

Added tooltips to statues when selecting a new game

Added UI toggle feature with ESC key in the guild (hides UI instead of opening settings menu)

Added an NPC to the guild who provides information about random events (available from 2nd playthrough, when visiting the guild)

🎲 Random Event Balance Adjustments

Unit incapacitation event: Changed from 3/6/9/all units → 2/4/6/8 units

Herb/mineral destruction event: Changed from complete destruction → reduced to 1 use

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where units weren't being registered in the codex when evolving

0.92.7 - Fixed translation issues for some items

0.92.8 - Fixed a bug where the game wasn't properly clearing