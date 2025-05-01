The Orc War is almost ready to go through Lvell. During playtests, I came across some glaring issues that needed to be addressed first. Much of the patch notes below were intended to roll out alongside the OW progress, but some bug cleanup (challenger #4, soulbroken, some other undocumented things) required this go out immediately.

The first legendary scythe has appeared!

Since this is a brand new addition to the game I'll give you two hints:

Quest starts in Den An'ura

Eurus is required to start it.

This new weapon has 66 attack, 666 HP, and +6 to all other stats. Plus, normal attacks hit twice, there's a chance for Act Twice (or more), and it has a flat 6% barrier penetration. In addition to all those good things, it has a minor chance to apply any of the following: Blind, Silence, Slow, Disable, Soulbroken, Fear, Bleed, Poison, Reave, -MP, -TP, & Warp I. Finally, it has a greater than average accuracy for a weapon of its type. If you're one of the lucky ones to complete the quest all the way through - let me know! More importantly, if you get stuck on any part of it - definitely also let me know here in the responses or in the bug reports channel on Discord @ https://discord.gg/Ur4GdaKxPD

I am aiming to launch 6.8.1 (The Orcs of Lvell) by Sunday, but bugs and other issues may continue to push that back. I've learned from my mistakes in the past - I can't roll out an update until I know it works, otherwise helping players recover previous world states is a massive time consuming headache for everyone.

6.8.0.11 [Build #176, Release Date: May 1, 2025]

New: