The Orc War is almost ready to go through Lvell. During playtests, I came across some glaring issues that needed to be addressed first. Much of the patch notes below were intended to roll out alongside the OW progress, but some bug cleanup (challenger #4, soulbroken, some other undocumented things) required this go out immediately.
The first legendary scythe has appeared!
Since this is a brand new addition to the game I'll give you two hints:
- Quest starts in Den An'ura
- Eurus is required to start it.
This new weapon has 66 attack, 666 HP, and +6 to all other stats. Plus, normal attacks hit twice, there's a chance for Act Twice (or more), and it has a flat 6% barrier penetration. In addition to all those good things, it has a minor chance to apply any of the following: Blind, Silence, Slow, Disable, Soulbroken, Fear, Bleed, Poison, Reave, -MP, -TP, & Warp I. Finally, it has a greater than average accuracy for a weapon of its type. If you're one of the lucky ones to complete the quest all the way through - let me know! More importantly, if you get stuck on any part of it - definitely also let me know here in the responses or in the bug reports channel on Discord @ https://discord.gg/Ur4GdaKxPD
I am aiming to launch 6.8.1 (The Orcs of Lvell) by Sunday, but bugs and other issues may continue to push that back. I've learned from my mistakes in the past - I can't roll out an update until I know it works, otherwise helping players recover previous world states is a massive time consuming headache for everyone.
6.8.0.11 [Build #176, Release Date: May 1, 2025]
New:
- A new schematic can be found in Den An'ura given the right conditions! The requirements for fulfilling the schematic are extensive but worthwhile!
Fixes:
- Soulbroken now correctly increases weakness to Soul attacks by 33% instead of reducing them by 67%.
Updates & Changes:
- Updated icon color and types for various potions.
- Minor terrain change to Den An'ura to allow access to a new early-game forging station.
- Prime Shot now has max mastery level of 20 and grants +5 damage per level.
- Rapid Shot now correctly fires three arrows, has reduced chance to apply equipment states, has a reduced overall damage formula, but has Piercing.
- Adjusted the Lucky Strike visual for ranged characters and damage formula.
- Removed "Electric Alignment" from Sparkstrike, Lightningstrike, and Bolt Cutter tooltips. The effect itself remains active. Increased max mastery level of these skills by 5 and removed the flat damage mastery effect.
- Removed #-Hit and scope from most skill tooltips in favor of more important data.
- Removed "Synergy" from skill tooltips.
- Thermite Grenade, Frost Bomb, and Sludge Bomb now have piercing and the same damage formula as other tier 1 bomb skills.
- Removed redundant Poison tooltips. A skill that can apply poison (the state) is nearly always poison-type, unless otherwise specified.
- Reduced the Bleed chance of Insatiable Ravager to 33% per hit. Added 20 to its action speed.
- Craft now costs 10 TP, down from 100.
- Changed the 4th encounter in the Hall of Challengers.
Skill Mastery Effects:
- Expose Weakness: Level 10, +10% damage per level.
- Cyclone: Level 10, -2 TP per level.
- Cleave/Cleave+: Level 10, +25 damage per level.
- Crush Armor: Level 10, +10 damage per level, -2 TP per level.
- Battle Shout/Bulk Up/Ferocious Shout: Level 5, -1 MP per level.
- Swing/Rockbreaker: Level 10, +20% damage per level.
- Bloodthirst: Level 5, -1 TP per level.
- Insatiable Ravager: Level 10, +20% damage per level, -1 TP per level.
- Sap/Sticky Slap/Craft: Level 0
- Smoke Blast/Suppression Blast/Thermite Blast/Frost Blast/Sludge Blast: Level 10, +5% damage per level.
- Cut/Slash: Level 10, +30 damage per level.
- Warp/Cutter/Warpstrike/Warpspark/Warpblade: Level 10, +10% damage per level.
- Double Strike/Triple Strike: Level 10, +12% damage per level, -1 TP per level. Custom use requirement: level *20.
- Sparkshield: Level 10, -1MP/-2TP per level.
- Tail Slash: Level 10, +20% damage per level.
- Wicked Strike: Level 5, +500 damage per level, custom use requirement: level * 50.
- Fury Strikes/Blitz/Uppercut/Arcane Missile: Level 50, +20 Damage per level.
- Thunderstorm/Arcstorm: Level 10, -1 MP/+20% damage per level.
- Shoot/Arcane Shot/Rapid Shot/Volley Shot/Multi-Shot/Impact Shot/Poison Shot/Fire Shot/Ignition Shot/Lifelink Shot/Barrage/Beast Shot: Level 10, +10% damage per level.
Changed files in this update