Hi all! Today's update contains a mix of fixes and quality of life stuff.
Quality of Life:
- The game now tracks which options the player has chosen previously in dialogue and event encounters. The UI will slightly gray out options which have been chosen previously and text in the top right of the screen will notify you how many unselected options remain in an encounter. We hope this will help folks who are still missing the odd Trait or Item in a chapter (NOTE: this setting will be turned on by default for new players but is disabled by default for existing players - please enable it if you want it by ticking 'Track Unselected Choices' in the settings menu)
Fixes:
- Clearing horizontal and vertical lines with items like the Chainsaw should no longer bug out on button controls (like on Steamdeck/gamepad, as opposed to mouse input)
- Some more mended typos
- Progress trackers for the current chapter on the level select screen should more accurately reflect which traits and items are missing
