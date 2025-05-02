Welcome to Discord Rich Me! Engine, where everything changes.

This free update changes how old Discord Rich Me! works, now you have the ability to create your presences with all the freedom. Enough of presets or limitations of old Discord Rich Me! versions.

For now, DRME is currently in unstable state, so bugs are expected, in the next few days I will be updating the app to support all old features that you are used to.

If you don't like DRME, you can use Discord Rich Me! Legacy on the Steam Store, it's free to use.

In the future, all users that bought Discord Rich Me! will also be able to use all older version of Discord Rich Me!, so if you liked an old interface update or miss a feature that DRM does not support, this is the opportunity for you.

Thank you for using DRM,

Best regards,

kaustie_ - Varstep Studios