Hi everyone,

We've said it before and we'll say it again: thank you so much to everyone who has picked up SONOKUNI. It's been over a month since launch and we've been blown away by the positive reception!

Special thanks go to everyone that has left a review on Steam as well - every single one counts!

As mentioned in our previous patch note posts, we've got our ears to the ground and are listening to all your feedback. As such, please find the latest patch notes with a few more bug fixes and animation clean-ups below.

Many Thanks,

Kakehashi Games

Patch 1.0.4 notes:

Bug fixes

Second boss stage

Fixed an issue where some attacks caused the player to go outside the camera.

Third boss stage

Fixed an issue where some attacks disappeared when using a certain method.

Stage 7

Fixed an issue with moving between levels.

Stage 8

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to clear hard mode.

Speed ​​run mode

Fixed an issue where the time display was incorrect when clearing hard mode.

Presentation adjustments

Third boss stage