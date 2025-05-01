 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18310352 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Made sure settings save even before choosing a save slot

  • If you lose the encounter when trying to recruit an activist, they should no longer be unlocked anyway

  • Improved flow when choosing not to use an Ability card with slots. It should now be more clear how they work and you can return them and the infused cards easily to hand

  • Rebalanced "HoT"/"DoT" cards

  • Made tutorial encounters slightly easier

  • Made sure clouds don't get stuck overhead when an activist gives up

  • Resetting a save now resets which opponents you have talked to properly

  • Fixed visual issue with end of encounter screen backgrounds

  • Fixed visual issue with Mitra's coat

  • Increased text border size (it had been decreased due to some font changes)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1428091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link