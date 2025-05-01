Made sure settings save even before choosing a save slot

If you lose the encounter when trying to recruit an activist, they should no longer be unlocked anyway

Improved flow when choosing not to use an Ability card with slots. It should now be more clear how they work and you can return them and the infused cards easily to hand

Rebalanced "HoT"/"DoT" cards

Made tutorial encounters slightly easier

Made sure clouds don't get stuck overhead when an activist gives up

Resetting a save now resets which opponents you have talked to properly

Fixed visual issue with end of encounter screen backgrounds

Fixed visual issue with Mitra's coat