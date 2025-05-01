-
Made sure settings save even before choosing a save slot
If you lose the encounter when trying to recruit an activist, they should no longer be unlocked anyway
Improved flow when choosing not to use an Ability card with slots. It should now be more clear how they work and you can return them and the infused cards easily to hand
Rebalanced "HoT"/"DoT" cards
Made tutorial encounters slightly easier
Made sure clouds don't get stuck overhead when an activist gives up
Resetting a save now resets which opponents you have talked to properly
Fixed visual issue with end of encounter screen backgrounds
Fixed visual issue with Mitra's coat
Increased text border size (it had been decreased due to some font changes)
Patch notes 1.0.17
