1 May 2025 Build 18310316 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Localization

  • General improvement of the game’s translation, including:
  • Initial implementation of environmental elements
  • Action/interaction buttons for in-game items

Gameplay

  • Fixed entities continuing to apply stress after disappearing
  • Improved feedback from the Quantum Signal on the PDA

General

  • Improved tutorial
  • Fixed the mouse sensitivity slider
  • Various other background improvements

This is just the beginning. More updates and content are on the way!
Stay tuned :)

