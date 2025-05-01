Localization
- General improvement of the game’s translation, including:
- Initial implementation of environmental elements
- Action/interaction buttons for in-game items
Gameplay
- Fixed entities continuing to apply stress after disappearing
- Improved feedback from the Quantum Signal on the PDA
General
- Improved tutorial
- Fixed the mouse sensitivity slider
- Various other background improvements
This is just the beginning. More updates and content are on the way!
Stay tuned :)
Changed files in this update