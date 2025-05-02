🎮 Malevolent Madness – Revision Update Notes

Dear players,

We have made a comprehensive revision in Malevolent Madness. Many critical bugs have been fixed and optimizations made to both improve the gameplay experience and take into account your feedback. Here are the main issues addressed in this update:

🔴 Critical Bugs

Character moving automatically: Movement errors occurring outside the player's control have been improved.

Document inside the drawer issue: The problem of the document not appearing and being unreadable has been fixed.

Invisible door bug: The door model was invisible but a pass card was required, this bug has been fixed.

AI stalling issue: The problem of enemy characters not moving has been solved.

🟠 Gameplay & Controls

Chair scene guidance: The mechanism to get out of the chair has been completely resolved.

Passing through objects: The bug causing the character to get stuck by passing through objects like chests and armchairs has been fixed.

Elevator physics bug: The physics bug allowing players to get outside the elevator in the final scene has been closed.

🟡 Technical & Interface

Lack of graphic settings: Low, Medium, High, and Ultra options are now displayed properly.

Lack of control keys: Information showing which key does what has been added to the interface for players.

Metal cabinet interior visibility bug: The interior viewing problem occurring when the camera gets close has been fixed.

Slow loading in the female character scene: The problem of graphics loading slowly has been optimized.

⚙️ Extra Fixes

Laboratory 2 escape scene: Players trying to reach the elevator by jumping are prevented from entering the bug.

Note paper connection issue: The note paper not related to the drawer is now positioned correctly.

Door locks in the Ancient Egypt section: Lock problems have been completely solved.

Ancient Egypt objects not loading issue: The problem of objects not loading has been permanently fixed.

In this update, we have taken a big step to make your game more stable and immersive with your feedback.

Thank you for your support!

– NebulaNova Team