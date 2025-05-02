 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18310137
  • Cloud Save functionality has been added.

  • Velgar meteor attacks now are blocked by player built roofing.

  • Better fix for completing quests with a full inventory.

    • No more chucking your materials before talking to Zanik!

  • The Goblin in the Vertentis Kara Vault will be more noticeable

    • I know that Goblins aren't famously talkative but Spitfoot is important, so we can't have you missing them.

  • AI Status Effect immunities have all been checked & should be working correctly.

  • Fix for ash log duplication in the Shattered Plains

    • Whenever you see something like this, a wizard did it.

  • Fixes to a few areas in the world where players can get stuck.

  • Improvements to reduce client desync which means that ranged combat in multiplayer worlds should feel extra nice.

  • Respawned bloodwood sap can now be gathered.

    • This one's got us feeling all sappy.

  • Controller - "LB" works correctly in the crafting menu.

  • Continued localisation fixes for missing translations and cut-off text.

  • A couple of typo fixes in quests and journal entries.

  • Chests you are interacting with when you die are no longer locked forever.

    • Listen, we know that Death has agreed to overlook your mortality while you're here, but there's clearly some things we didn't iron out with Ol' Boney first.

  • XP balancing for Splinter.

    • We saw some hair-raising numbers coming through from usage on this so we're tweaking to bring this down to a more reasonable place

  • Beards no longer clip through helmets.

    • Turns out our helmets can contain the mightiest beard!

  • Blood VFX will be in the right place on smaller AI.

    • Kebbits may seem cute but their teleporting blood was a little offputting.

  • Your own gravestone VFX should be a different colour to everyone else's.

  • More crash fixes.

