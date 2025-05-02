Cloud Save functionality has been added.

Velgar meteor attacks now are blocked by player built roofing.

Better fix for completing quests with a full inventory. No more chucking your materials before talking to Zanik!

The Goblin in the Vertentis Kara Vault will be more noticeable I know that Goblins aren't famously talkative but Spitfoot is important, so we can't have you missing them.

AI Status Effect immunities have all been checked & should be working correctly.

Fix for ash log duplication in the Shattered Plains Whenever you see something like this, a wizard did it.

Fixes to a few areas in the world where players can get stuck.

Improvements to reduce client desync which means that ranged combat in multiplayer worlds should feel extra nice.

Respawned bloodwood sap can now be gathered. This one's got us feeling all sappy.

Controller - "LB" works correctly in the crafting menu.

Continued localisation fixes for missing translations and cut-off text.

A couple of typo fixes in quests and journal entries.

Chests you are interacting with when you die are no longer locked forever. Listen, we know that Death has agreed to overlook your mortality while you're here, but there's clearly some things we didn't iron out with Ol' Boney first.

XP balancing for Splinter. We saw some hair-raising numbers coming through from usage on this so we're tweaking to bring this down to a more reasonable place

Beards no longer clip through helmets. Turns out our helmets can contain the mightiest beard!

Blood VFX will be in the right place on smaller AI. Kebbits may seem cute but their teleporting blood was a little offputting.

Your own gravestone VFX should be a different colour to everyone else's.