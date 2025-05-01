Greetings, gods! Here’s a quick hotfix for the latest update, featuring a few balance changes and bug fixes. Read on for the full details:

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance

[Consequences] Art of War (Act 2) ☄️ ▼ Decreased attack gain per won battle from 3 to 2.

[Enemies] On average, enemies will spawn a bit farther from the Shrine.



Fixes