Greetings, gods! Here’s a quick hotfix for the latest update, featuring a few balance changes and bug fixes. Read on for the full details:
▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
Balance
[Consequences]
Art of War (Act 2)
- ☄️ ▼ Decreased attack gain per won battle from 3 to 2.
[Enemies]
- On average, enemies will spawn a bit farther from the Shrine.
Fixes
☄️ Fixed the Amethyst Pyramid summoning both the Great Pyramid and a Mummy instead of just the Mummy.
Fixed some localization issues.
Fixed the Scarlet Barrens being treated as a damaging tile by some systems.
