1 May 2025 Build 18310098 Edited 1 May 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, gods! Here’s a quick hotfix for the latest update, featuring a few balance changes and bug fixes. Read on for the full details:

▲ - a buff was applied
▼ - a nerf was applied
⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance

  • [Consequences]

    • Art of War (Act 2)

      • ☄️ ▼ Decreased attack gain per won battle from 3 to 2.

  • [Enemies]

    • On average, enemies will spawn a bit farther from the Shrine.

Fixes

  • ☄️ Fixed the Amethyst Pyramid summoning both the Great Pyramid and a Mummy instead of just the Mummy.

  • Fixed some localization issues.

  • Fixed the Scarlet Barrens being treated as a damaging tile by some systems.

Changed files in this update

Windows Godless Content Depot 1677091
