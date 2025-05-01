V1.05 2025/5/1 22.13左右
修复了第一章莉萝海拉战斗相关传送后出现BUG的问题！
再次感谢谢帅气的你来玩《叛逆神魂》！
记得领取30件免费泳装皮肤~❤
【关于BUG】游戏程序复杂难免BUG，如果遇到了BUG请加群736701831，我们会努力为您解答、补偿！！！【如坏掉补存档、壁纸】
修复重大BUG：第四章异空会崩一次！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务
首日第6个补丁V1.05
