

Knights and mercs, tonight's update has some major upgrades for controller and Steamdeck support as well as a full refresh of the character headshot component in the game. We've also fixed tons of issues reported with maps, typos and dialog misattributions and resolved mission generation issues where primary objective files could end up behind a Gold Key door on a terminal or lootbox.

If you're enjoying the relentless pace of updates and improvements to the game, please take a moment to leave a review. Now -let's dig in!

Upgraded Headshots



We've completed another round of visual updates for the headshots used in the game for all characters and contacts. This round has improved the rendering by zooming in a bit more, improving the centering of the shot, improving the pixel clarity, adding a better anti-aliasing solution to the saved image and also using the same post-processing stack that the rest of the game uses so that you get richer colors with more contrast and shadow. Also, this has removed the "flip" that was baked into every headshot where the final resulting 2D was horizontally flipped before being rotated (why, no one remembers or will admit to remembering ːsteamhappyː lol)



This update is automatic for all Contacts and for all new games but for your existing games and save slots, we cannot automatically go through and regenerate all the headshots. The fastest way to do this is to head to your Roster > Appearance and mouse over a few items without changing anything. This will update the headshot. Then pick the next merc and repeat. Apologies for this one!

This is an area (appearance in general) where the work doesn't really ever stop. We're just going to keep grinding to improve as much as we can.

Steamdeck / Controller Improvements



Update #241 has a lot of nice improvements for controller and especially Steamdeck players. Let's just go through the list!

The center cursor on the main mission map should no longer disappear (usually caused by accidentally touching the trackpad)

When using Steamdeck or controller, the "invisible copy of the mouse" that might cause grids and tables to operate oddly, refuse to scroll or show double selection is now completely cleaned up.

Removed all tab sets from standard D-pad navigation, so you don't accidentally nav in there. Use the LB / RB to move quickly between tabs, as shown in hotkey helpers.

For anyone swapping between mouse, keyboard and controller, this is much cleaner now, requiring a keypress, button press or mouse click to force the mode swap for input. This also helps anyone who was struggling with a high sensitivity mouse that could just kind of kick the game back into mouse mode all the time.

This is a big set of internal changes to the input handling guts of the game so if you have any issues or we accidentally broke your input setup while fixing so many others, please let us know and we will jump all over it.

Files in Gold Key Terminals



In some of the mission maps where a Terminal can appear behind a Gold Key Door, it was possible that some of the primary objective Files could therefore be hosted on that terminal. We've updated the metadata and the intelligence in the proc-gen builder so that it will avoid this scenario for all missions that involve hacking files off hosts. Objective Files will no longer appear behind Gold Keys in Terminals (and haven't appeared in Lootboxes in Gold Key areas for a while).

New Camera Control Option



With Update #241 we moved the Camera Controls section of Options from the Gameplay tab to the Controls tab, where it makes more sense to live. We also added a new option that allows you to flip the rotation direction for all rotation inputs - from controller sticks or Q/E keyboard - in case the other direction feels more natural to you.

v1.10.41 - #241: Headshot Controller - 4/30/2025