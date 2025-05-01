Hey Trailmakers!
We hope you are enjoying Planet Gregory in Sandbox mode!
We wanted to push a small hotfix to address a couple of issues we became aware of since releasing the update yesterday.
-
Fixed an issue when trying to navigate into/select the top two rows of Blueprints with controller.
-
Fixed an incorrect offset of 0.125 on the Distance Sensor.
-
Fixed the Smoke Generator not correctly being tintable and only emitting grey smoke.
-
Fixed the Smoke Trail Generator and other blocks that emitted exhaust smoke having invisible smoke on maps with out water.
-
Fixed our instanced rendering frustrum culling not correctly working.
These fixes will make their way to console platforms early next week!
