 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18309968 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Trailmakers!

We hope you are enjoying Planet Gregory in Sandbox mode!

We wanted to push a small hotfix to address a couple of issues we became aware of since releasing the update yesterday.

  • Fixed an issue when trying to navigate into/select the top two rows of Blueprints with controller.

  • Fixed an incorrect offset of 0.125 on the Distance Sensor.

  • Fixed the Smoke Generator not correctly being tintable and only emitting grey smoke.

  • Fixed the Smoke Trail Generator and other blocks that emitted exhaust smoke having invisible smoke on maps with out water.

  • Fixed our instanced rendering frustrum culling not correctly working.

These fixes will make their way to console platforms early next week!

Changed files in this update

Trailmakers Content Depot 585421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link