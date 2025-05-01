Hey Trailmakers!

We hope you are enjoying Planet Gregory in Sandbox mode!

We wanted to push a small hotfix to address a couple of issues we became aware of since releasing the update yesterday.

Fixed an issue when trying to navigate into/select the top two rows of Blueprints with controller.

Fixed an incorrect offset of 0.125 on the Distance Sensor.

Fixed the Smoke Generator not correctly being tintable and only emitting grey smoke.

Fixed the Smoke Trail Generator and other blocks that emitted exhaust smoke having invisible smoke on maps with out water.

Fixed our instanced rendering frustrum culling not correctly working.

These fixes will make their way to console platforms early next week!