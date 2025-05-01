-
Graphics default settings applied when game start for the first time
Shadows and lighting performance overhaul for all foliage across whole planet
Flashlight lighting performance overhaul
Clouds performance overhaul
Water performance overhaul
Graphics Overhaul Performance Update Part 1
Update notes via Steam Community
