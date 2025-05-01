 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18309898 Edited 1 May 2025 – 13:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Graphics default settings applied when game start for the first time

  • Shadows and lighting performance overhaul for all foliage across whole planet

  • Flashlight lighting performance overhaul

  • Clouds performance overhaul

  • Water performance overhaul

