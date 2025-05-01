Sup Gnomies,

Just a quick hotfix in response to some feedback:

Set _SDL_HINT_VIDEO_MINIMIZE_ON_FOCUSLOSS=0 to prevent rare flickering bug

We recently have made a major change to the back end of our custom engine in order to support more systems. While it generally seems to that more players are able to play the game without issue, there are some rare cases where it's caused different problems for a small number of people..

If any video bugs are affecting you, please let us know - Ideally we'd like to ask you a few questions and figure out the cause and give you a test version to find out if we've solved your specific problem.

Come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server or email us at dystopianptyltd@gmail.com and we'll try and figure this out. Your help is appreciated!

Cheers,

Tommy and Patrick

DYSTOPIAN