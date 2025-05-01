 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18309828 Edited 1 May 2025 – 13:46:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick small patch to address the mouse snapping when receiving a temporary drop in framerate. This should make mouse movement much more smooth, even when things are loading in or having sudden drops in framerate.

Thanks all, more to come!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3413061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link