Nothing too glamorous in this update. Just lots of fixes and refinements.

Tutorial refinements: Crafting materials can now be found during the post crash intro sequence as well as the GK-40 pistol + ammo that the player can pick up. A fence + gate has been added to prevent the player from getting to the truck immediately. They will need to shoot a lock on the gate to progress.

First time setup will now ask if the player would like to play through the weapon reloading tutorial in the shooting range before starting the game

Player can now load more than one weapon crate into the truck per run and the game will properly unlock both detected items

UI Line renderer will now appear faded out when not pointing at a UI element in the safe house

Turned off UI Line renderer in the safe house when player leaves to go on a mission

FIxed a collision issue on Tunnel where the PC player could climb on top of a car

The orange highlight on scavenge items can no longer be seen while the fade from black animation is playing when a player enters a map

Increased the height of the crate holding the AR-556 unlock during the subway car sequence

Error message from crafting UI when the player tries to craft an upgrade to an item they haven't unlocked will no longer persist when switching between panels

Fixed a bug with the CT-45 and CT-45 dual wield unlocks that could result in the CT-45 not being unlockable in the Police Station

Increased pickup collider size on all weapon unlock crates

Fixed a collision issue that could sometimes result in supply drop crates remaining closed indefinitely.

Fixed UI bug where L3 supply drops would show one unlock remaining even after everything was unlocked

Added a message informing the player that they need to use the joystick to move if they remain in their starting position for too long during the intro sequence.