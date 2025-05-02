We're so happy with the reception Skin Deep is receiving. You all are the best.

We have a future quality of life and bug fix update planned, but in the meantime, we have a small hotfix for some critical issues we've noticed.

Crash: Duping an autopistol

When the player was using the Duper on an autopistol, this was sometimes causing a crash.

When a weapon hits the ground, it "misfires" by firing a round. This consumes ammo from the weapon. Due to a combination of how the Duper works and how the Autopistol's ammo magazine was empty, the duplicated Autopistol spawned, hit the ground, misfired, and crashed.

This is now fixed!

Crash: throwing a destroyed object

This crash involved being in "throw mode" for an object, and then that object somehow getting destroyed.

With the throw button held down, and the object no longer existing in this earthly realm, the game got confused and crashed.

This is now fixed!

Crash: hold-interacting a destroyed object

This crash involved using the hold-interaction (hold down the Use button) on an object that got destroyed.

Because the object no longer existed, the game no longer knew why the Use button was being held down, and this resulted in a crash.

This is now fixed!

Crash: EMP Grenade interacting with object that has no location information

The EMP Grenade interacts with objects that are in the same room as itself. It does this by comparing the grenade's location to the location of other objects.

For various reasons, some objects end up in places that technically don't have a location. This made the location comparison check blow a fuse, resulting in a crash.

This is now fixed!

Crash: inspecting something that explodes

This was a crash involving using the zoom-inspection on an object that is about to explode.

This resulted in the game getting mad that you were now zoom-inspecting something that no longer existed.

This is now fixed!

That's all for now, thanks for reading. Enjoy Skin Deep!