[Furniture]New Furniture: LGBT Flag. (I am not promoting any LGBT ideology. It's illegal in China.)

[Enemy/Pet]New Enemy: The Woking Dead. (Can be turned into pets. They are always Non-Binary in gender unless you use a gender change potion on them. The dark power does not care about their ideology. They turn them into zombies equally like other people.)

[Loot]Added an item drop list for The Woking Dead. (Of course, they can drop LGBT Flags)

[Queensmouth]The town now has a lot of Woking Dead. (It's a very diverse town, according to the lore.)

[Shopping]Bob's Grocery now sells LGBT Flags. (Only in the 2020s timeline. Such flags were not a thing back in the Cold War timeline.)

[Shopping]Certain Shady Merchants in China now sell LGBT Flags. (Once again, because it's illegal.)

[Wonderland Travel Agency]Any zombie-themed random location may now have the Woking Dead.

[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for the Woking Dead.

【家具】新家具：LGBT旗帜 （我并没有宣扬LGBT意识形态。这种事情在中国是违法的。）

【敌人/宠物】新敌人：觉醒僵尸 （可以变成宠物，性别总是非二元性别，除非你使用性别转换药水。黑暗的力量不在乎它们生前的意识形态。所有人都可以被平等地转化为僵尸。）

【掉落物】为觉醒僵尸加入了物品掉落列表（显然，它们会掉落LGBT旗帜。）

【王后镇】该地区现在有很多觉醒僵尸。（毕竟，根据设定，这是一个很多元的小镇。）

【购物】鲍勃的杂货店现在会贩卖LGBT旗帜。（仅限2020年代的时间线。冷战的时候并没有这种东西。）

【购物】疁城某些贩卖非法物品的商人会贩卖LGBT旗帜。（因为，这是非法的。）

【奇幻之地旅行社】所有以僵尸为主题的地点现在可能出现觉醒僵尸。

【怪物狩猎指南】加入了觉醒僵尸的条目。

