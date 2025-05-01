 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18309673 Edited 1 May 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added selection/copy/paste functionality in the Program Editor (Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V)
Added double-click to equip/unequip equipment
Modified Tutorial Zone configurations (removed a maze, removed mobs on the right side, charging made faster, training timeout made longer)
Removed AI avatars; player’s avatar is now taken from their Steam account
Fixed a memory leak in the client
Fixed blocking orders with a zero sum
Fixed the skill progression for Lava Flow (you can now unlock bombs)
Testing a fix for the bug causing high client/server load during crafting in Programs
Testing a fix for the bug allowing the use of storage during crafting in Programs outside of base
Testing a fix for the bug where boxes didn’t drop in no-sec
Testing a fix for the bug with one-shotting mobs after reload
Testing a fix for map not saving
Experimenting: Added Outpost (military base) construction
Experimenting: Added base at 500 depth

Changed files in this update

Depot 3620221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link