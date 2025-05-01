Added selection/copy/paste functionality in the Program Editor (Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V)

Added double-click to equip/unequip equipment

Modified Tutorial Zone configurations (removed a maze, removed mobs on the right side, charging made faster, training timeout made longer)

Removed AI avatars; player’s avatar is now taken from their Steam account

Fixed a memory leak in the client

Fixed blocking orders with a zero sum

Fixed the skill progression for Lava Flow (you can now unlock bombs)

Testing a fix for the bug causing high client/server load during crafting in Programs

Testing a fix for the bug allowing the use of storage during crafting in Programs outside of base

Testing a fix for the bug where boxes didn’t drop in no-sec

Testing a fix for the bug with one-shotting mobs after reload

Testing a fix for map not saving

Experimenting: Added Outpost (military base) construction

Experimenting: Added base at 500 depth