Hello renovators! 👷‍♂️

First of all, we'd like to thank you for all the bug reports you've submitted! They help us identify the areas that need our attention the most. ⚙️

Since yesterday, we've been hard at work fixing these issues. Some have already been resolved, and we're working as fast as possible to address the remaining ones.

Please continue reporting any bugs you encounter on the Steam forums or on our Discord, it helps us prioritize and fix them quicker! We truly appreciate your support.

If you're having any difficulties with the gameplay or something feels unclear, don't hesitate to reach out. We're more than happy to assist and clarify things for you!

🛠️ Here's the list of fixes included in this patch number 1.3.191:

Sprinting (stamina) greatly improved

Hauntings can no longer move shop-bought carpets into the ceiling or under the floor

Every destroyed furniture should now be counted for the 'Remove broken furniture' task

Fixed an issue with video tutorials

Improved the visibility of Sirin's egg

Fixed an issue that could cause FAQ entries to sometimes disappear

Fixed an issue causing garbage to spawn after changing maps

Improved the functionality of the fusebox hint arrow

Increased the light limit per room

Various other small fixes

Thank you so much for playing Haunted House Renovator and for all your valuable feedback.

Stay tuned, more fixes and improvements are on the way! 👻

Join our discord to chat with us directly!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1917850/Haunted_House_Renovator/