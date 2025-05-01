Hey, little critters!

The Extra DLC pack is finally here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3582580/Artificial_Fashionista__Extra_Collection/

This pack is the biggest one so far, containing 9 outfits with over 70 individual items!

Huge thanks to Boonie for designing the Retrofuture outfit, and amii for designing the Butterfly outfit. I had a lot of fun bringing your visions to life!

🌟 Steam Deck Verified

I also made a bunch of improvements under the hood, which allowed Artificial Fashionista to become Steam Deck Verified:

🌟 Patch Notes

Here's everything that's new and improved in Version 3.2:

New Item: Sparkle eyes!

New Aspect Ratio settings!

3 New Hair Colors: Salmon, Teal, and Platinum Blonde!

Improved the sharpness of images on smaller screens.

Made the hair color palette smaller so it's visible on one screen.

Compatibility for new DLC items.

Search filters now also work on Sets and Backgrounds.

Changed the layering of the Cutout Leotard, Monokini & Bunny Bodysuit to always be in the back.

Improved layering of various jacket & top combos.

Moved wings further to the back.

Replaced some backgrounds.

Gamepad glyphs are scaled along with the text size setting.

Fixed the display of hair in the "Worn" screen.

Fixed filtering with "AND".

Fixed display errors.

🌟 Bundle

As always, you can also check out these bundles for an added discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/45143/Artificial_Fashionista__Closet_Expansion/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/49171/?snr=1_5_9_

🌟 What's next?

Like I previously announced, the Extra DLC pack was the final one, and I'm extremely grateful for how much love you've shown this little game over the past year. I will dedicate myself fully to Artificial Selection again soon, BUT...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389870/Artificial_Selection/

...Before that happens, I have one last major improvement for Artificial Fashionista in the works:

Challenge Rewards. That's right! To give you an additional incentive to play challenge mode, I plan to add an exclusive reward item for beating each individual challenge.

I'm not sure yet if all rewards of a collection should add up to one complete outfit, or if each challenge should give you a specific accessory matching its own theme, so I'm looking forward to hearing your opinions! Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments, or in the Outfit Ideas discussion. I'd be happy to add that niche item you still think is missing!

Thank you so much for your support!