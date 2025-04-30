 Skip to content

30 April 2025 Build 18309501 Edited 1 May 2025 – 13:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added buttons in levels to zoom in/zoom out

  • Added a missing tile in Bren-9

  • Changing an ice texture in Jigan

  • Modification pour éviter que les boutons masque partiellement les niveaux

  • Fixed Back/Select button assignment

  • Fixed analog trigger assignment

  • Fixed access to the last level of Mejara

  • Fixed unlocking secondary access to worlds in minimalist theme

