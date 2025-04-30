-
Added buttons in levels to zoom in/zoom out
-
Added a missing tile in Bren-9
-
Changing an ice texture in Jigan
-
Modification pour éviter que les boutons masque partiellement les niveaux
-
Fixed Back/Select button assignment
-
Fixed analog trigger assignment
-
Fixed access to the last level of Mejara
-
Fixed unlocking secondary access to worlds in minimalist theme
Patch update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3541882
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3541883
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update