Patch notes for build 1.1.0.0:

New content:

Added Gamepad support (works great on Steam Deck!)*

Added Casino-minigame for El Cobra

Added Junkyards. (You need to start a new game for them to show up)

You can now visit El Cobra without any prerequisites. (You need to start a new game for this location to show up, unless you already have access to it)

Added the option to refuel jerrycans at gas-stations

Added a bunch of new cosmetic items!

More side-stops appear even on later playthroughs now.

Added option for borderless full-screen

Added campsite-side stops (You need to start a new game for them to show up)

At campsites you can rest for free and fully restore energy

Added new traits

Bug fixes and tweaks:

Fixed bug where you could get the cold status when sleeping in the desert, even if you had a sleeping bag or slept in a hostel

Fixed bug where items outside trunk would be invisible when the upgrade-tab was active

Fixed bug where hitchhikers would be invisible after returning to a destination with tow-truck or by calling parents

Fixed a bug where explore-locations in cities could be loaded as forest-explorations

Fixed an issue where some illegal actions could be made while in the road event tutorial

Fixed a very rare crash that could happen during quite specific circumstances (had to do with rust-buildup on car during rain)

Increased energy cost of skill: "Cub Scout"

the Suspension-upgrade now removes car-bumping

Fixed bug where the Bride's pickup-banter would overwrite other Hitchhiker's banter

Fixed some typos

If you play on Steam deck, make sure to not lock your FPS for best possible performance.

We also want to thank all the 100 000+ people who bought the game! Thank you playing and writing messages to us and supporting the bands! It's our biggest game yet and we're so happy so many people are enjoying it. Here's a little trailer for the new content all recorded with gamepad:

Cheers,

Y/CJ/Y