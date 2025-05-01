 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18309398 Edited 1 May 2025 – 12:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 신규 카드 2종 추가 [카엔뵤 린,순호]

  • [야타가라스] 효과 하향 조정

  • [에이린] 등급 변경

  • [케이네] 천재 추가

  • [카구야] 효과 하향 조정

  • [유카] 효과 하향 조정

  • [기적] 상향

  • 우츠호의 다이아 수가 반영되지않는 오류 수정

  • Two new cards added [Kaenby Lin, Soonho]

  • [Yatagaras] Lowering the effect

  • [Aryn] Change the rating

  • [Kei's] Genius added

  • [Kaguya] Lowering the effect

  • [Yuka] Lowering the effect

  • [Miracle] Up

  • Correction of errors that do not reflect the number of diamonds in Lake Utsu

Changed files in this update

Depot 3546241
  • Loading history…
