-
신규 카드 2종 추가 [카엔뵤 린,순호]
-
[야타가라스] 효과 하향 조정
-
[에이린] 등급 변경
-
[케이네] 천재 추가
-
[카구야] 효과 하향 조정
-
[유카] 효과 하향 조정
-
[기적] 상향
-
우츠호의 다이아 수가 반영되지않는 오류 수정
-
Two new cards added [Kaenby Lin, Soonho]
-
[Yatagaras] Lowering the effect
-
[Aryn] Change the rating
-
[Kei's] Genius added
-
[Kaguya] Lowering the effect
-
[Yuka] Lowering the effect
-
[Miracle] Up
-
Correction of errors that do not reflect the number of diamonds in Lake Utsu
ver 237
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update