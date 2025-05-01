 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18309394 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚀 Steam Deck Support

  • The on-screen keyboard now opens automatically when text fields are selected.

🔗 Steam Integration

  • Steam usernames are now used as player names as default.

  • Steam friends are automatically added to the in-game friends list.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fix issue with focus in Popups.

  • Add missing parallax effect in the main menu.

  • Editor: Fix crash when deleting pressed with an uninitialized tile selected.

🎮 User Interface (UI)

  • Renamed "Syncing" with more meaningful Strings.

  • Placeholder text now shown if an input icon is missing.

  • Added an award list to the in game overlay.

🔊 Gameplay Experience

  • Added sound effect for the spaceship's tractor beam.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2096851
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2096852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link