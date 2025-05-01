🚀 Steam Deck Support
- The on-screen keyboard now opens automatically when text fields are selected.
🔗 Steam Integration
-
Steam usernames are now used as player names as default.
-
Steam friends are automatically added to the in-game friends list.
🐞 Bug Fixes
-
Fix issue with focus in Popups.
-
Add missing parallax effect in the main menu.
-
Editor: Fix crash when deleting pressed with an uninitialized tile selected.
🎮 User Interface (UI)
-
Renamed "Syncing" with more meaningful Strings.
-
Placeholder text now shown if an input icon is missing.
-
Added an award list to the in game overlay.
🔊 Gameplay Experience
- Added sound effect for the spaceship's tractor beam.
Changed files in this update