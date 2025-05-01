- You can now view mission details by hovering over mission star icons on the map.
- Pressing the Tab key lets you switch between tabs inside panels for quicker navigation.
- Removed the sound effect that played when creating waypoints.
- Fixed few bugs related to Loadouts and the Cargo Hold.
- Fixed a bug that caused issues when loading a saved game from the main menu.
- Minor bug fixes and improvements.
Update Notes for v0.43
