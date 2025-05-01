 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18309340 Edited 1 May 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can now view mission details by hovering over mission star icons on the map.
  • Pressing the Tab key lets you switch between tabs inside panels for quicker navigation.
  • Removed the sound effect that played when creating waypoints.
  • Fixed few bugs related to Loadouts and the Cargo Hold.
  • Fixed a bug that caused issues when loading a saved game from the main menu.
  • Minor bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link