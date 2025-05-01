Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the player's backpack may not load when there are too many items in it.

Fixed an issue where the protagonist model disappears and the game crashes after accepting a mission from the White Horse Knights.

Fixed an issue where the experience gained in the Missing Refugee mission is negative when finding clues to the black market.

Fixed an issue where the ghost model is displayed after loading the game.

Fixed an issue where the Green Leaf Guild cannot be entered directly.

Fixed some localization deficiencies.

Optimization improvements:

Now "delivery" missions are generated in towns for players to earn money safely in the early stages.

Now when a specific key unlocks a door, the backpack of the entire team is checked instead of the backpack of the currently controlled character.

Players will no longer die directly when they lose a gladiatorial contest.